Security Co. Primekings Hit With £58M Conspiracy Claim

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 5:06 PM BST) -- The former CEO of a security services company has hit Primekings Holdings Ltd. with a damages suit, alleging that its directors and legal advisers intimidated and unlawfully pressured him into discontinuing another claim over inflated legal fees. Anthony King, who was until May 2017 the CEO of Kings Solutions Group Ltd., and his parents, James and Susan, have accused Primekings and nine other defendants — including law firm Teacher Stern LLP — of using “threatening conduct” to intimidate and force them to discontinue a misrepresentation claim they filed against the company in 2015. The Kings allege that Primekings' directors unlawfully conspired with their...

