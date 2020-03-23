Cleary Reps Fintech Platform For $146M In Funding

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A Cleary Gottlieb-represented financial technology platform that helps connect financial advisers to alternative investments has closed on $146 million in funding, with help from heavyweights including BlackRock, BlackStone and Goldman Sachs, it said Monday. ICapital Network said it will use the funding to help grow its technology platform, support its existing clients and deepen relationships with partners in North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The funding was led by Chinese insurance giant Ping An's Global Voyager Fund and included Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc., according to a statement announcing the funding. "The asset and wealth...

