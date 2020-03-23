Tencent Leads German Aircraft Co.'s $240M Funding Round

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- German aircraft transportation startup Lilium has secured a capital injection worth $240 million from a group of existing investors led by Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd., the companies said Monday. The internal round of funding also included participation from existing Lilium investors like European venture capital firms Atomico and Freigeist Capital, as well as alternative investment management firm LGT Capital Partners, according to a statement. The new funding brings Lilium’s total capital raised to date to more than $340 million. Formed in 2005, Lilium is developing an all-electric aircraft with an aim of eventually providing an air taxi-like service. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS