Justices Won't Clarify Damages For Wrongfully Convicted

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a petition by a murder convict who wanted the justices to rule on whether the wrongfully convicted can be barred from collecting damages if they plead "no contest" to the time they served as a condition for release. The high court did not provide a reason for denying the petition for certiorari filed in December by Louis Taylor, who urged the justices to clarify its ruling in a 1994 case that set limits on how convicts may collect damages for their incarceration. Taylor said he was wrongfully convicted in 1972 for the...

