2nd. Circ. Won't Redo Trump Twitter Ban Ruling

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Monday that its full bench would not reconsider a prior panel's ruling finding President Donald Trump in violation of the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter. The appeals court said in an order that the majority of the circuit's judges declined to grant Trump an en banc rehearing and that just two jurists, both of whom are Trump appointees, voted in a poll in support of the president's bid to reexamine a three-judge panel's July 2019 ruling. Brianna Herlihy, a spokesperson at the U.S. Department of Justice, told Law360 that the agency is reviewing the decision. ...

