Exxon Climate Suit Paused So EPA Can Act On Permit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Saturday put on hold a suit by an environmental group claiming Exxon Mobil ignored climate change risks at its petroleum storage facility in the state, deciding that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should be given time to act on a related permit. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf said the EPA is uniquely well-suited to consider complex scientific questions when it acts on an underlying Clean Water Act permit for the facility and should be given space to do so before the courts step in. Plus, any court decision on the Conservation Law Foundation lawsuit will...

