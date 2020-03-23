Justices Told Fed. Circ. Ruling 'Turns Patent Law On Its Head'

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Pesticide maker Willowood is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a patent ruling by the Federal Circuit in favor of rival Syngenta, saying the decision "turns patent law on its head" by expanding liability to those who do not perform each step of a patented process. In a March 17 petition for certiorari, Willowood asked the justices to take up its appeal of a December decision that held the company liable for importing pesticide products that were made abroad by multiple parties. Willowood argued that that appeals court's decision runs afoul of the high court's 2014 Akamai ruling, which said...

