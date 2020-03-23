Supreme Court Scraps 5th Circ.'s Factual Review Rule

Law360, Washington (March 23, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday got rid of another Fifth Circuit procedural rule that conflicted with other courts of appeals, this time targeting the New Orleans federal appeals court's practice of refusing to review factual arguments in criminal cases that weren't raised before the district court. In an unsigned per curiam opinion, the Supreme Court said that "there is no legal basis" for the Fifth Circuit's decades-old "Lopez rule," under which it refused to review for plain error any factual arguments that weren't raised below. The name comes from the appeals court's 1991 decision in U.S. v. Lopez, in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS