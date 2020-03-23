Lloyd’s, CNX Settle Claims Over $40M Gas Well Eruption

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- CNX Gas Co. LLC and underwriters at Lloyd's of London have settled the energy company's allegations that the underwriters aren't fulfilling their obligations to cover an estimated $40 million in losses incurred when an Ohio gas well erupted hydraulic fracturing fluid and sand in 2017. In filings made public Monday, the parties told a Pennsylvania state court that a settlement had been reached last week, although they did not detail its terms. The case was filed in Pennsylvania state court in May by CNX, which accused various underwriters at Lloyd's of refusing to cover the costs of cleanup, salvage and pollution control...

