Startup Says Ex-Mayer Brown Atty’s Suit Belongs In Calif.

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- An electric car startup accused of tricking a former Mayer Brown LLP partner into accepting an in-house counsel job and then illegally firing him told a New York federal court Friday that the attorney's suit belongs in California, where the contract in question would have been carried out. California-based Faraday Future said that Hong Liu, who was a partner in Mayer Brown's New York office, was slated to come out to California for the new gig and that his connections to New York were “random.” “Throughout his opposition, Liu substitutes rhetoric for analysis, ignores adverse precedent and mischaracterizes other precedent and...

