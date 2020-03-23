Kirkland Adds Insurance Regulatory Partner To NY Office

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has announced it is expanding its corporate practice group by hiring an insurance regulatory attorney who comes to the firm from McDermott Will & Emery. The firm said Parimah Hassouri joined the firm Monday as a partner in its New York office and will help serve Kirkland’s clients on insurance transactions and regulatory issues. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Hassouri has represented clients in a variety of industries, including health, property and casualty, mortgage guarantee, and title insurance, in addition to private equity funds and other sponsors, the...

