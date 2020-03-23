'Game Over' For Sony-Platform Multiplayer Games IP Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge granted video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a win Monday in Acceleration Bay LLC’s patent lawsuit over the Grand Theft Auto and NBA video games Take-Two developed for Sony gaming platforms, ruling that "it is 'game over' for Acceleration Bay's infringement claim." U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews wrote in his memorandum opinion that "because no reasonable jury could conclude defendants infringed the asserted patents," he granted Take-Two and its subsidiaries’ Rockstar Games Inc. and 2K Sports Inc.’s motion for summary judgment of non-infringement. Take-Two's vice president of corporate communications and public affairs, Alan Lewis, said the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS