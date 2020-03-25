Paul Weiss Nabs Simpson Thacher International Tax Pro

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP’s tax practice in New York has brought on a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP partner experienced in advising banks and corporations in international tax transactions. Robert E. Holo joined Paul Weiss on Monday as partner after having advised banks, corporations, private equity funds and investors on international tax transactions, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financings and capital market transactions in Asia, Latin America and Europe, the firm said in a news release. “My hope is to build on the firm’s ability to identify highly complex and technical but potentially costly tax issues and solve...

