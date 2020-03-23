ACLU Claims Kansas School Forced Out Black Students

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is suing a Kansas community college for engaging in a "deliberate and calculated" campaign to reduce the number of black students at the school through a combination of police scare tactics, expulsions for minor offenses and discouraging recruitment of black athletes. In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court, the ACLU's Kansas chapter said Highland Community College's Board of Trustees hired school president Deborah Fox and athletic director Bryan Dorrel last year to "implment the board's vision of a racially homogeneous campus with fewer African American athletes." In the span of roughly six months, the ACLU...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS