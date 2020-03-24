Kansas Town Atty, Admins Sue Over Firing In Drug Test Fight

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Three top administrative employees of a Kansas town who were abruptly fired at a council meeting have shot back with a civil rights lawsuit, claiming they were wrongfully purged in retaliation for the firing of a well-connected employee who tested positive for marijuana. The former city attorney, administrator and clerk of Frontenac, Kansas, told a federal court Friday that they were summarily ousted from their positions during a town council meeting that devolved into chaos when the mayor resigned in protest. The former employees say the surprise firings violated their constitutional rights and flouted open meeting laws and local ordinances....

