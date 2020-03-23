Orthodontist Assoc. Denied Amicus In SmileDirect Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a motion by the American Association of Orthodontists to file an amicus brief supporting the California Dental Board’s effort to dismiss SmileDirectClub's lawsuit alleging the board is trying to squash competition, saying he was unmoved that the organization successfully filed briefs in similar suits. The AAO petitioned the judge in February to allow it to file an amicus brief, but U.S. District Judge George Wu said in his Thursday order that just because briefs were allowed in cases against SmileDirect in the Northern District of Alabama and the Northern District of Georgia did not mean...

