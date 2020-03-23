Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2020 Capital Markets Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2020 Capital Markets Editorial Advisory Board are: Joshua Davidson, Baker Botts LLP Joshua Davidson handles a wide range of corporate and securities work, and he is nationally recognized for his experience in transactions involving master limited partnerships. Davidson is chair of the firm's Houston corporate department and head of the firm's capital markets and MLP practice. Derek Dostal, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP...

