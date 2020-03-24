PETA Wins Bid To Force Private Fla. Zoo To Relocate Tigers

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge handed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals a win Monday in its fight with a Tampa-area private zoo over treatment of tigers by barring the zoo's owners from owning any endangered tigers and ordering any tigers owned by the zoo to be sent to animal sanctuaries. U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell entered a default judgment against Dade City's Wild Things and its owners Kathryn Stearns and her son Randall Stearns, and ordered that any tigers that had previously been relocated by the Stearns in violation of a court order are now considered forfeited and will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS