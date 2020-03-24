Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PETA Wins Bid To Force Private Fla. Zoo To Relocate Tigers

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge handed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals a win Monday in its fight with a Tampa-area private zoo over treatment of tigers by barring the zoo's owners from owning any endangered tigers and ordering any tigers owned by the zoo to be sent to animal sanctuaries.

U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell entered a default judgment against Dade City's Wild Things and its owners Kathryn Stearns and her son Randall Stearns, and ordered that any tigers that had previously been relocated by the Stearns in violation of a court order are now considered forfeited and will...

