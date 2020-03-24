Spice Co. Hits Polish Rival With TM Suit Over Oregano Oil

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based spice maker has lodged a trademark lawsuit over a Polish competitor's oregano oil product called "Oregamol," a name that the spice maker says sounds too close to a similar "Oreganol" product it has been selling for years. In a new lawsuit filed Monday in Illinois federal court, North American Herb and Spice Co. Ltd. LLC claims that it has been using the Oreganol mark to sell its products since 1999, and that rival Andromeda's use of a "confusingly similar" name violates its trademark rights. NAHS, which registered its Oreganol mark in 2017, said that it sent a cease-and-desist letter...

