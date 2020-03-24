Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spice Co. Hits Polish Rival With TM Suit Over Oregano Oil

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based spice maker has lodged a trademark lawsuit over a Polish competitor's oregano oil product called "Oregamol," a name that the spice maker says sounds too close to a similar "Oreganol" product it has been selling for years.

In a new lawsuit filed Monday in Illinois federal court, North American Herb and Spice Co. Ltd. LLC claims that it has been using the Oreganol mark to sell its products since 1999, and that rival Andromeda's use of a "confusingly similar" name violates its trademark rights. 

NAHS, which registered its Oreganol mark in 2017, said that it sent a cease-and-desist letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!