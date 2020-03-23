FLRA Rule Would Let Fed. Workers Easily Cancel Union Dues

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Labor Relations Authority is moving forward with a proposed rule that would let unionized government workers stop paying dues whenever they want after their first year of membership in a union, potentially undoing decades of labor law precedent. Under the rule, federal employees would be able to opt out of union fees at any time after their first year, as opposed to having to wait to do so only at yearly intervals. The quasi-judicial agency that oversees labor relations between the government and its workers said the proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on Thursday, would help “assure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS