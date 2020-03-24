Offit Kurman Exits Suit Over $10M Employment Judgment

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge who criticized Offit Kurman PA and Waterstone Mortgage Corp. for their "blundering" and "omissions" in a malpractice suit over an underlying employment matter has signed off on a joint bid to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller on Monday granted the joint stipulation of dismissal filed earlier this month by the law firm and the mortgage company, which they submitted about a week after the judge criticized the parties for their arguments during Offit Kurman's motion to dismiss. The dismissal filing does not provide the terms of the agreement. In seeking to dismiss the case,...

