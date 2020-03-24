SmileDirectClub Bites Back At Investor Suit Over $1.3B IPO

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub asked a Tennessee federal judge on Monday not to let investors pursue securities fraud claims over its disappointing post-IPO stock performance, saying “buyer’s remorse is not actionable.” The maker of direct-to-consumer 3D-printed teeth alignment products is seeking dismissal of a proposed class action claiming it misled investors ahead of its $1.3 billion initial public offering in September about trends in its revenue, customer complaints, the standard of care it provided and regulatory risks it was facing. The investors claim these misrepresentations are responsible for the 66% decline in SmileDirectClub Inc.’s share price from $23 at its IPO to $7.70 in...

