UK Gov't Suspends Gender Pay-Gap Rules Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 12:19 PM GMT) -- Employers in the U.K will escape enforcement if they fail to report gender pay-gap figures, the government announced Tuesday, citing the impact on business of the coronavirus pandemic. The Government Equalities Office and the Equality and Human Rights Commission, a public body, said they will suspend enforcement action for companies that fail to report on the gap between what they pay their male and female employees before the looming deadline. The cut-off date for public sector bodies to reporting their pay-gap data was due to be March 30, with private companies expected to file by April 4. More than 3,000 companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS