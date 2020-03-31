Zurich Hit With Suit Over Life Insurance Cancellation

Law360, London (March 31, 2020, 6:04 PM BST) -- A policyholder has sued insurer Zurich in London for refusing to reinstate a £3.5 million ($4.3 million) life assurance policy during a payment holiday, after the 84-year-old retired business man was diagnosed with cancer. Avram Ben Simon brought a High Court claim against Zurich Assurance Ltd. for allegedly giving him misleading information before refusing to reinstate his life assurance in October 2018. Simon is looking for Zurich to reinstate the policy, which he had been paying into for 20 years, or pay out for the lost benefit of the insurance. Zurich cancelled the policy after Simon told the insurer he had...

