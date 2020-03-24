Luxury Developer Doesn't Owe Consultancy Bulk Of €1M Fee

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 8:51 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Tuesday that a luxury property developer won't have to pay nearly €1 million ($1.08 million) to EMFC Loan Syndications LLP in additional fees and interest because the loan consultancy was not directly involved in securing the funding at the heart of the dispute. In a ruling that went mainly in favor of Cape Verde developer The Resort Group PLC, Judge Mark Pelling said that EMFC was entitled to recoup work fees due under four invoices totaling €70,000. But the remainder of its €1 million claim against the developer was unsuccessful. The suit centered on fees racked up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS