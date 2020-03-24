Classified Ads Platform To Buy Car Auction Biz For $105M

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Chinese classified ads marketplace 58.com said Tuesday it will pay $105 million to buy online car dealer Uxin's used car auction business that focuses on business-to-business sales. 58.com Inc. said the deal will complement its existing used car business, which focuses on business-to-consumer sales. Uxin Ltd. is a China-based online used car dealer with its own sales force and franchise centers in more than 230 Chinese cities, according to its website. "The purchase of Uxin's B2B used car auction platform marks another important step in the rollout of our new 'all in service' strategy," 58.com CEO Michael Jinbo Yao said in...

