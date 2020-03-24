Churchill Raises $2B For PE-Focused Lending Fund

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Churchill Asset Management LLC, an affiliate of asset manager Nuveen Investments Inc., has wrapped up an upsized $2 billion lending fund that will provide debt to private equity portfolio companies in the U.S., the firm said Tuesday. The fund, Churchill Middle Market Senior Loan Fund II, surpassed its initial target of $1 billion, according to a statement. It will provide traditional senior and unitranche loans to middle-market, private equity-backed businesses in the U.S. The fund received capital commitments from a group of investors that includes pension plans and insurance companies, among others, across Europe, North America and Asia. Churchill Asset Management...

