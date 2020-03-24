Nigerians Told To Regroup After Setbacks In Oil Spill Fight

Law360, London (March 24, 2020, 3:38 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Tuesday refused to allow thousands of Nigerians to appeal his findings that some of them may have run out of time to sue subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell in the U.K. for damages following what has been described as the country’s largest-ever oil spill. High Court Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith declined leave to appeal to lawyers for some 27,000 Nigerians looking to challenge his findings that some, if not many, of the claimants were likely time-barred under the statute of limitations and couldn’t sue Shell in England. The judge said he was concerned that the case was “teetering on the edge...

