Trump Inks Pair Of Network Security, Broadband Bills

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has signed a pair of bills aimed at ramping up security of next-generation wireless networks and more accurately mapping U.S. broadband availability to fill out gaps in high-speed service. Trump signed both pieces of bipartisan legislation Monday. The measures target two closely watched issues in the telecom sector, as concerns rise about potential network attacks from China and elsewhere and lawmakers try to address widespread deficiencies in broadband coverage. The Secure 5G and Beyond Act of 2020, sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, which cleared the Senate in early March, requires the president to develop a strategy to...

