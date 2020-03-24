Ex-Pa. AG Says Legitimate Reasons Drove Porn Email Release

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's disgraced ex-attorney general told a federal judge Monday that her move to release pornographic material found in the email accounts of several former investigators was not an attempt to retaliate against the men for criticism leveled against her. Kathleen Kane, who is accused of using her erstwhile position as the state's top prosecutor to try to silence former investigators in her office in violation of their First Amendment rights, said her decision to out the men for pornographic material found in their government email accounts was a protected response to legitimate media inquiries. "The release of the emails was an...

