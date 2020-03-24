Boehringer Beats Marketing Software Co. In Conspiracy Trial

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal jury has handed online marketing software company InfoDeli and its founder an across-the-board defeat in a family spat that led to claims that Boehringer Ingelheim’s veterinary arm and other companies engaged in a conspiracy to steal InfoDeli’s software. After deliberating for over three hours following a 10-day trial, the Kansas City jury returned with a verdict entirely against plaintiffs Breht Burri and InfoDeli LLC. They had brought contract, conspiracy and computer tampering claims against printing company Western Robidoux Inc., or WRI, and veterinary medicine makers Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., or BIVI, and Ceva Animal Health. InfoDeli also sued...

