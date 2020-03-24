Trade Court Says Commerce Is Correct On Korean Steel Duty

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade approved duties on Korean welded pipelines, saying Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce fairly considered the home market value of the producers, even though sales in Korea had dropped. CIT Judge Claire Kelly said that the Commerce Department had appropriately compared home market values between the U.S. and Korea, and that enough information was publicly available to determine anti-dumping duties for welding pipeline producers of 6.23% for Hyundai, 2.53% for SeAH Steel Corporation, and 4.38% for the all-others rate. “When the aggregate quantity of home market sales falls below a level that would normally...

