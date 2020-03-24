SmartStop REIT Buys New 970-Unit Florida Facility

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment trust affiliated with SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc. has purchased a new 970-unit self-storage facility south of Miami, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the company. Strategic Storage Growth Trust II Inc. bought the property, which is located at 1235 N.E. 12th Ave. in Homestead, Florida, and has 91,400 square feet of space across four buildings. The firm did not disclose financial details of the transaction nor did the company reveal sell-side information. The buildings sit on roughly 3.2 acres of land, and the property also includes roughly 30 spaces for RVs as well as boat...

