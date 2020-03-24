Boy Scouts Say Lone Accuser Can't Jump Line In Ch. 11

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday to temporarily halt hundreds of sexual abuse cases while its Chapter 11 continues, arguing a lone plaintiff's bid to proceed with a case should not be put "first in line" before other accuser's claims. During a teleconference, the Boy Scouts told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein it has reached an agreement with an official committee of tort claimants representing hundreds of accusers nationwide to halt litigation until May 18 as the Boy Scouts work toward establishing a Chapter 11 plan to compensate abuse survivors. Boy Scouts attorney Jessica C.K....

