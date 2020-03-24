Crib Bumpers Needn't Be Deadly To Cause Harm, Court Told

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A father who claims Pottery Barn Inc. sold unsafe baby crib bumpers told an Oklahoma federal court Monday that the retailer's alleged refusal to accept returns of the product should keep his proposed class action alive. James Ferguson asked the court Monday to deny the retailers' motion to toss the suit on the basis that he pled no injury, saying “plaintiffs and the class do not have to suffer the death of a child to be entitled to a refund.” “Defendants’ argument that they have not been adjudicated to have killed a baby, yet, does not equate to the crib bumpers...

