LabMD Loses Defamation Suit Against Pa. Cybersecurity Firm

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Defunct cancer-testing company LabMD Inc. on Tuesday lost its defamation suit against former cybersecurity firm Tiversa Holding Corp. when a Pittsburgh federal magistrate ruled the laboratory had already closed by the time the allegedly defamatory statements were made and therefore could not have been harmed by them. When Tiversa CEO Robert Boback made statements in 2015 to a pathology blog that a file-sharing program on a LabMD computer had made private patient information “publicly available,” and wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed the same year that the files had been “leaked,” LabMD had already buckled and shut down amid a Federal...

