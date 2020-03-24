Colorado Lets AG Bring State-Law Merger Challenges

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Colorado's attorney general can now challenge mergers and acquisitions under state antitrust law, regardless of federal action, after the governor signed a bill empowering state regulators in an area previously left to federal enforcers. Gov. Jared Polis signed the measure Friday after it passed both chambers of the state assembly with mostly Democratic support. The law repeals a provision of the Colorado Antitrust Act of 1992 that forbade state-law challenges when federal antitrust enforcers reviewed mergers and acquisitions without challenging them. The sponsors said Colorado was the only state with a limitation that applied not just when federal authorities explicitly approve...

