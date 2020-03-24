EP Energy's Ch. 11 Plan Scrapped As Oil Prices Plunge

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Tuesday canceled EP Energy Corp.’s two-week-old, $3.3 billion Chapter 11 plan after both the oil and gas producer and major creditors agreed that their restructuring agreement was now unworkable amid plunging oil prices. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur issued a ruling vacating the Chapter 11 plan he had confirmed just over two weeks earlier, saying from the bench that both EP and the creditors who would have assumed control of the company under the plan had agreed that developments since then had rendered their restructuring agreement economically unfeasible. “I’m finding the plan as confirmed could not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS