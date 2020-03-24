Pa. Atty Accused Of Running $2.7M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania attorney has been charged with operating a $2.7 million Ponzi scheme that preyed on his clients and others through the solicitation of investments for purported mining operations and other ventures, funds he used to repay earlier investors and for personal expenses, prosecutors said Tuesday. Todd H. Lahr, 60, who practices estate law in Allentown, was indicted by a grand jury on securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors said the scheme involved the sale of unregistered securities in two companies, THL Holdings LLC and Ferran Global Holdings Inc., which were controlled by Lahr or his associate Thomas P....

