Michelin Lobs 2nd Trade Secret Suit At Ex-Worker And Rival

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Michelin has filed another suit against a former employee of 13 years who it says stole “enormously valuable” trade secrets and handed them over to his new employer, a rival tiremaker the suit said recruited him because of his access to Michelin’s proprietary information. The suit, filed in South Carolina federal court Monday against ex-Michelin employee Michael Dotson and The Carlstar Group LLC, says Dotson copied the tire giant's trade secrets onto a hard drive and took them to Carlstar in 2018. Michelin North America Inc. contends in the suit that it would take possibly hundreds of millions of dollars for...

