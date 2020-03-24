Medical Pot Grower Can't Escape Ex-Partners' Suit

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court on Monday rejected a medical marijuana grower's bid to escape a lawsuit filed by his business partners after their relationship soured, saying the actions alleged in the lawsuit aren’t protected by the First Amendment. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel found Scott Zarnes can't strike the suit against him using California's anti-SLAPP statute because none of the activities his onetime partners accuse him of fall under a constitutional right to petition a government agency. According to the opinion, Dan Yamini, Robin Stan and Elias Donay had entered into an agreement with Zarnes to launch a medical...

