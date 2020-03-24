Canadian Co. Says FSIA Lets Iraq Oil Ministry Be Sued In US

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Canadian oil company says a D.C. federal court shouldn't toss its lawsuit seeking to enforce a $10.9 million arbitral award stemming from an oil servicing agreement with a division of Iraq's oil ministry, arguing the ministry can be sued in the U.S. under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. State Co. for Oil Projects — referred to as Oil Projects Co. of the Ministry of Oil, Baghdad, Iraq — is an "instrumentality" as defined by the FSIA because the Republic of Iraq has majority ownership of it, OGI Group Corp. argued in a brief filed Monday. "The general manager of SCOP...

