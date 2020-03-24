Male Cosmetics Worker Barely Missed Bias Suit Deadline

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A former Ulta Beauty employee who claims he was treated more harshly than his female colleagues had his suit tossed by a Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday because it was filed two days too late. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed a suit brought by Nathan Smith, who worked at Ulta Beauty as an associate manager, alleging that the Illinois-based beauty store chain discriminated against him based on his gender in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act. In assessing the timeliness of Smith’s suit, Judge Kelly said that courts should...

