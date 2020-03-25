Commerce Tags Indian Steel Fittings With Early Duties

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has set preliminary countervailing duties of up to 285% on forged steel fittings from India after finding the foreign government unfairly subsidized exports of the products. Commerce released preliminary determinations Tuesday showing that exporters of the Indian steel products are being subsidized at rates that range from 2.65% to 284.91%. The findings mark an early-stage win for Pennyslvania-based Bonney Forge Corp. and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, which brought the case against multiple companies in India. Commerce calculated a preliminary subsidy rate of 2.65% for...

