Facebook Post Didn't Violate Patient's Privacy, Pa. Panel Says

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse's Facebook post about aging and chest pain did not invade the privacy of an emergency department patient who had shown up with those symptoms but was not identified by name in the post, a Pennsylvania appellate panel has ruled. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania panel said Tuesday that UPMC Susquehanna nurse Gerilyn Koontz had not breached Cynthia Shaner's privacy or her physician-patient confidentiality when Koontz allegedly looked up Shaner's chart on her computer and at some point made a Facebook post that said: "Getting older is such an adventure. Like is this chest pain...

