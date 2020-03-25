Amazon Seller Can't Pursue Trade Libel Claims In TM Dispute

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An Amazon third-party seller who was booted from the platform for allegedly selling counterfeit network products can't bring trade libel claims against a Wi-Fi device maker after a California federal judge found that "even fraudulent, deliberately false" statements may be protected by state law. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton granted Wi-Fi device maker TP-Link USA Corp.'s bid to throw out counterclaims brought by Brooklyn-based Careful Shopper LLC after it was sued by TP-Link in early 2019 for trademark infringement. Careful Shopper had contended that TP-Link pursued a "maliciously and intentionally" false complaint with Amazon, even after...

