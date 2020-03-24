PTAB Sets More Precedent On Its Discretion To Deny Petitions

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday designated two decisions as precedential and one as informative, explaining when the board will and will not exercise its discretion to reject petitions that use invalidity arguments similar to those considered during patent prosecution. In one of the precedential decisions, the board denied an inter partes review petition that it found had relied on prior art and invalidity arguments that were the same as those the examiner looked at when deciding to issue the patent. The decision sets a two-part test for how to make those determinations. The informative decision also denied a...

