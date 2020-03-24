Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says DOJ Can’t Tie Immigration Conditions To Grants

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit found Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice exceeded its authority by withholding funding from state and local governments that refuse to enforce federal immigration regulations, affirming a district court ruling and splitting with other circuit courts.

A three-judge panel ruled in opposition to the Second Circuit by concluding that the federal government can’t deny two Rhode Island cities funding for their criminal justice systems based on their failure to share immigrants’ criminal records and coordinate enforcement actions with federal immigration authorities.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program statute gives the DOJ authority to decide how...

