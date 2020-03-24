Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Ruling Over Fees In Settled IP Case

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday declined to rehear its decision to uphold a California federal court ruling that a settlement in a patent infringement suit precluded the e-commerce company BigCommerce Inc. from collecting attorney fees. The Federal Circuit said in a one-paragraph order that both the original panel and the full circuit considered whether to reconsider the ruling but they rejected BigCommerce's bid for a rehearing or an en banc rehearing. BigCommerce had argued that it was the prevailing party because it got patent holder Diem LLC's infringement suit dismissed without having to pay a dime. But last month, the panel...

