DOI Blocked From Taking Land For Keetoowah Gambling

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge blocked the U.S. Department of the Interior from taking a two-acre parcel of land into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians to use for gambling, saying the government misapplied an exception to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Judge Gregory K. Frizzell said in an order Tuesday that one exception to IGRA allows Oklahoma tribes to conduct gambling on trust land so long as the land lies within the bounds of its former reservation. However, the United Keetoowah Band, or UKB, did not meet the "former reservation" standard to conduct gambling on the contested parcel, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS